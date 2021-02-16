Trial date set for pensioner accused of historic sexual assaults on children
Accused of attempted rape and sexual assault
A pensioner facing allegations of historic sexual assaults on children is to face a jury trial later this year.
David Walker, 73, of Coronation Close, Spalding, is accused of three charges of attempted rape and five charges of sexual assault.
The charges relate to dates between May 2004 and June 2012.
Walker appeared remotely before Lincoln Crown Court. No charges were put to him at today’s hearing.
Recorder Charles Falk adjourned the case for a trial due to commence at the Crown Court on September 13 and granted bail to Walker.
The range of historic allegations of sexual assaults were on children aged between three and 15-years-old, according to Spalding Voice.