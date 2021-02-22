Schools to reopen in two weeks as part of Prime Minister’s lockdown roadmap

Schools are set to reopen and two people will be allowed to meet outside on March 8 as part of Boris Johnson’s ‘roadmap’ out of coronavirus lockdown.

The Prime Minister will unveil his plans to get the country out of lockdown in the House of Commons on Monday at around 3.30pm, before addressing the nation at 7pm.

Rules will gradually be lifted in stages, starting with the reopening of schools from Monday, March 8.

Care home residents will be allowed one regular visitor, and two people will be able to meet in an outdoor public space, either for a coffee, drink or picnic.

Then, from Monday, March 29, it is believed that Mr. Johnson will announce the opening of outdoor sports facilities such as tennis or basketball courts.

Organised sport, including grassroots football, will also be allowed at the end of March, as well as outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households.

There are also rumours that people will be allowed to travel out of their areas from March 29, though overnight stays will not be permitted.

It is unsure how frequently restrictions will be reviewed and eased, though the gap is thought to be around five weeks.

Greater Lincolnshire is currently under the national average of COVID-19 cases, with 121.9 per 100,000, compared to 128.5 nationally.