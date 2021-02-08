Skellingthorpe and Norton Disney animal rendering plants plans resubmitted

And they could go through this time

Plans have been resubmitted for an animal rendering plant to be built in Norton Disney while a similar plant in Skellingthorpe is to be approved next week.

Lincoln Proteins Ltd have resubmitted their planning application for a rendering plant at Villa Farm on Folly Lane in Norton Disney, after redesigns to accommodate previous planning issues.

The Skellingthorpe proposals are to demolish an existing animal by-products processing plant and build a new processing plant in its place at the farm on Jerusalem Road, also owned by Lincoln Proteins Ltd.

Norton Disney

Lincoln Proteins Ltd have resubmitted their planning application for the rendering plant at Norton Disney, after it was previously rejected.

The controversial proposal has been redesigned to accommodate a number of changes to satisfy planning issues previously raised in order for the application to be granted.

The flue (chimney) height has been reduced from 35m to 25m, complying with air quality and odour standards, but reducing landscape impact.

Lincolnshire County Council’s planning committee unanimously refused the plan in February 2020 following concerns over heritage and location.

There were fears the facility would “overshadow” the Lancaster Bomber gateway sculpture being built off the A46.

When the plans were originally submitted, there were objections from both local residents and North Kesteven District Council over odour and location.

The county council received 1,105 letters of objection.

Alan Asker, operations manager, said: “Lincoln Proteins remain committed to a project which offers sustainable jobs within the food manufacturing industry, a vital addition to the Lincolnshire economy in times such as these.”

Skellingthorpe

DS Developing Ltd have also resubmitted plans to replace their animal rendering plant with a modernised version. On July 29, 2019, planning permission to demolish and rebuild the animal by-products processing plant was refused. The applicant has submitted a revised plan with amended proposals that attempt to address the individual reasons for refusal as set out in the notice, such as failing to demonstrate how noise and odour impacts would be acceptable — as the village has been nicknamed Smelly Skelly.

Back in November 2020, residents in Skellingthorpe were frustrated with the smells, noises and black pollution plaguing their village, which the local district council have been investigating with regular visits.

The site is owned by Leo Group and run by A Hughes & Son, a company which was bought by Lincoln Proteins Ltd.

A decision on these plans is set to be made next Monday in Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulation Committee.

Issues about the development that Lincolnshire County Council need to consider are the principle of the development, highways, odour, noise, lighting, landscape, visual impacts, the natural environment, the historic environment, flood risk and drainage.