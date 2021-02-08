Convicted rapist arrested after fourth time on the run

A convicted rapist from Lincoln who was wanted on recall to prison after a fourth time on the run has been arrested by police.

William Clawson, 28, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison after being arrested on December 20 last year for a breach of notification. He was released from prison in mid-January.

Lincolnshire Police recently asked for assistance in locating Clawson on February 4 as he was wanted back in prison.

He was arrested on Queen Elizabeth Road in the Ermine area of Lincoln on Sunday, February 7. He was recalled to prison in relation to a public order offence.

Lincolnshire Police said: “There was a good media and public response to our wanted appeal and officers conducted a number of address checks which ultimately meant that they were successful in effecting his arrest.”

Clawson, was sentenced to seven years in prison for the rape of a woman in Lincoln back in 2011.

He was released in January 2019 and since then has been wanted by police for prison recall and for threats to kill.

Police issued a wanted appeal on December 11 last year after Clawson, who has previously been described as a serious danger danger to women, failed to comply with a court order. He was later found on December 20.