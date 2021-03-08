Boyes hopeful of staying in Lincoln after store closure

Boyes is hopeful of remaining in Lincoln as it continues the search for a new location after the closure of its store in the city.

The family-owned discount store located in the City Square Centre started to wind down in January this year and became more and more empty as the weeks went by before it closed for good in February.

However, W Boyes and Company is still hopeful it can remain in the city and is looking for a new store location.

When the firm was contacted by The Lincolnite for further information it said it had no comment to make at this time.

Lincolnshire Co-op already previously closed its own store in the centre, as well as the pharmacy, and moved them to a nearby location in the Cornhill Quarter area of the city.

The Post Office also closed at the centre on February 23 before relocating and opening in Unit 7 at the Stonebow Centre later the same week.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Co-op previously said: “The City Square Centre has been earmarked for development for several years as part of the Co-op’s long term approach to provide a further range of amenities for the local community.

“We plan to apply for planning permission to replace the centre with a new building in keeping with the rest of the Cornhill Quarter.

“We have been working with tenants to support them in finding alternative premises during this time. We look forward to sharing further development news in the near future.

“We have also been exploring options for the post office for some time and are working with Post Office Ltd to identify a new location for this service.”