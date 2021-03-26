Council sets out plan to reopen Lincoln high street
Preparing for April 12 and beyond
With help from Lincoln BIG, Visit Lincoln, Lincolnshire Police and other businesses in the city, the City of Lincoln Council is looking to ensure that the city is ready to welcome shoppers back post-lockdown.
As it stands, stage two of Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown will allow for all shops to return to business on April 12, so Lincoln must prepare for the reopening.
Several measures are already underway in Lincoln, such as signage and floor stickers reminding people to socially distance, as well as regular deep cleaning of the city centre.
There will also be a dedicated marketing plan, which aims to promote local businesses in order to reignite the economy.
This plan includes introducing COVID-19 ambassadors to work in the city centre and uphill Lincoln to help businesses with their reopening, as well as Lincoln BIG wardens being on duty to offer support from April 12.
Visitor information centres will reopen as well to help anyone in the city find their way around.
Simon Walters, Director of Communities and Environment at City of Lincoln Council, said: “The city reopening is exciting news for many of our residents and businesses and ensuring visitors’ ongoing safety remains a priority.
“The city council and our partners all want to ensure Lincoln is a safe and inviting place to work and shop as businesses across the city begin reopening their doors.”
Full details of the marketing strategy for Lincoln high street’s reopening can be found here.
It comes as Lincoln was awarded £87,816 of government funding to assist with the reopening of the high street, and to help attract tourists and shoppers.
Lincoln MP Karl McCartney said: “I know how difficult it has been for businesses on our high streets over the last year, and I am determined to secure them all the help they need to recover.
“That is why I am delighted that our area will receive £87,816 as part of the Conservative government’s new Welcome Back Fund, which will help our high streets to reopen safely and successfully this Summer as restrictions lift.
“This will ensure that our high streets have the support they need as we move into recovery, and build back better from the pandemic.”