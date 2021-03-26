Red Arrows return to RAF Scampton after being cleared to fly again
Back in the skies and back in Lincolnshire
The Red Arrows have flown back to RAF Scampton after being grounded on Thursday due to a Royal Navy jet crash in Cornwall.
All Hawk T1 activity was paused as a precautionary measure after the jet crash, in which it is believed an engine failure forced two pilots to eject from the aircraft based at RNAS Culdrose.
Two pilots were airlifted to hospital and are in a stable condition without suffering significant injury. It’s believed this was due to an engine failure.
The crash, which was the first ejection from a Royal Navy aircraft in 18 years, caused the Reds to be temporarily grounded, but they have now returned to Lincolnshire after being cleared to fly again.
Following numerous safety assessments of the wider fleet, the chain of command at the RAF allowed for Hawk T1 aircraft to take to the skies again, but confirmed that investigations into the incident are still ongoing.
The RAF has said that it will be “inappropriate to comment on the nature of this advice” as it could prejudice the inquiry that is currently taking place, but “safety is always our priority.”
Earlier this week the Reds had their first practice flight in a 9-formation.