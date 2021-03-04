Fire crews tackle large fire at Heckington factory
Ten crews at the scene
Multiple fire crews have rushed out to tackle a blaze at what is believed to be a nut factory in Heckington on Thursday morning.
Ten crews attended the commercial building on Station Road when it caught fire at around 11.30am on Thursday.
Everyone who was in the building has been accounted for by firefighters, and those living in surrounding areas are being asked to keep their doors and windows closed for the time being.
The flames have gone through the roof of the steel-framed building, and crews from Sleaford, Donington, Kirton, Brant Broughton, Spalding, Lincoln South, Bourne, and Woodhall Spa were in attendance.
As well as this, a water carrier from Holbeach was deployed, an aerial ladder platform from Boston and a command support unit from Market Rasen were also at the site.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue tweeted at 4.14pm to say that “steady progress” is being made to damp down the blaze, and that four relief crews have been requested for 6pm.
*Heckington Update* Steady progress is being made. Breathing apparatus, 1 hose reel, 1 main jet & 1 ground monitor are still in use. 4 relief crews have been requested for 1800hrs
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) March 4, 2021