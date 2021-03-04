New 30mph speed limit on Lincoln South Park
Down from 40mph
A new 30mph speed limit has been implemented outside the emergency services hub on South Park Avenue in Lincoln.
The road was previously 40mph at South Park Avenue before dropping to 30mph on South Park itself, once you were past the fire station.
It is believed that this has been done to improve safety in the area, particularly at the new emergency services hub that opened in 2019.
Lincolnshire County Council approved an extension of the 30mph limit on the road in June 2020, expanding the limit to Canwick Road.
This was in order to cover the entrance to the site and improve safety.
Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Last year, the planning and regulation committee supported extending the 30mph speed limit outside the emergency services hub on South Park Avenue in Lincoln.
“At the time, members also noted that it would help to improve air quality, and that there were two schools located in the area.
“The legal order is in place, and work is taking place this week to remove the 40mph signs from this section of the road to enact the new limit.”