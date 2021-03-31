Lincoln’s second Taco Bell now approved

Lincoln will have two Taco Bells after a new TexMex restaurant on the High Street was approved.

The application by Raja Adil, of Lionacre Properties, for 412-414 High Street, has been given the go ahead by the City of Lincoln Council’s planning officers.

It follows on the heels of a drive-thru version of the Mexican-inspired fast food chain in the place of the former Pizza Hut on Nettleham Road, approved last month.

Documents before the City of Lincoln planning department described how the proposal will convert the former Everest Xpress takeaway by changing the use of the upper floors from their current flats into additional seating, storage and staff amenities.

Part of the next-door KFC unit would also be used for the restaurant and a single-storey extension to the rear of the building is to be demolished and rebuilt to accommodate even more floor space.

“The ground floor has been designed to house the entire kitchen to the rear with a small customer seating area to the front which will allow disabled customers to enjoy the Taco Bell unique dining experience,” said the documents.

The applicant estimates around 20 full-time and 15 part-time jobs will be created by the plans.

The new restaurant will open 10am-midnight Sunday-Friday and 10am-2am Saturdays.