Lincolnshire painter gave up work to chase his artistic dream

A 41-year-old man from Skegness turned tragedy to triumph when he left his job to become a full-time paint artist.

James Howe, 41, used to fit suspended ceilings for a living, but after developing asthma and getting seriously injured, he decided to pursue his dream of painting full time.

His work has been featured on golf’s PGA Tour official website, after his creation of famous golfer Miguel Angel Jimenez caught the eye.

James tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee back in 2012 while at work, and his time at home inspired him to get into painting.

He had a Banksy print at home, and used that for inspiration to go and buy some spray cans and experiment with designs.

Very quickly, James was creating canvas pieces of some of his favourite musicians, including Jim Morrison from The Doors and Keith Richards from The Rolling Stones, which James describes as his favourite piece ever.

He said: “I was so pleased with how it came out, and it’s so unique with the shape of the wood.

The father-of-two’s most recent design was an acrylic of Captain Sir Tom Moore, painted onto stained scaffold boards, which he finished on Wednesday, March 3.

James plans to donate the piece to the Captain Tom foundation in the hope of it being auctioned or raffled to raise money for a good cause.

His canvas designs have gathered plenty of attention since he started, and he is taking commissions for his artwork starting at £150.

He told The Lincolnite: “I think my prices are reasonable for the amount of work that goes into them; I try to sell affordable art.

“I’m usually up painting from 7am and can be out in my studio until at least midnight.

“I just love painting, as well as seeing the look on someone’s face and the response I get when I finish a painting for them.

“The thing I enjoy most about it is not having to work away from home all the time, I get to spend more time with my kids as a result.”

You can check out more of James’ work, as well as finding out how to enquire for a commissioned painting, on his Facebook page