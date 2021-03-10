Over 40 local schools begin work on Lincoln IMP Trail sculptures
More local businesses are needed to support the education trail
Over 40 Lincolnshire schools and education establishments are busy working on their sculptures as part of the Lincoln IMP Trail Education Programme.
The Education Programme is run in partnership with Lincoln BIG and Wild in Art and will take place alongside the main Lincoln IMP Trail.
The trail will include one metre tall Imp sculptures all displayed at indoor locations throughout the city from July 10 until September 16.
Designs include Lincoln St Christopher’s Imp, which is in honour of their sponsor Northern Rail. It shows summer 2020 on the rail line from Lincoln to Gainsborough, incorporating the Mayflower 400 year celebrations and top landmarks.
The Imp at Leasingham St Andrews Church of England Primary was created by key worker children during lockdown, who used decoupage to decorate it.
Bracebridge Heath St John’s Primary Academy’s Imp is about sowing the seeds of kindness.
Priory Pembroke Academy in Cherry Willingham has called its Imp ‘Pemby’. It was inspired by the book ‘The House with a Clock in Its Walls’.
Welton St Mary’s Church of England Primary Academy’s Imp includes the history of Lincoln and legends. It also includes the pupil’s own future ideas/legends of themselves and the school, and uses jigsaw shapes that the children have decorated.
The Imps currently being worked on by education establishments are sponsored by the University of Lincoln, Bishop Grosseteste University and Waterside Shopping Centre and supported by Lincoln Digs, Galliford Try and LiNCHigher.
Social enterprise The EBP is looking for local businesses to support the education programme and help get even more schools involved in the programme by covering the cost of an Imp sculpture and full education resource pack. Packages start at £849+VAT.
The EBP can then match companies to a school in the local area – see more information here or email [email protected].
Alongside support from the Education Programme sponsors, Affinity Flying Services Ltd, Blankney Estates, the Community Rail Partnership, LiNCHigher, Lincoln College, McDonald’s (Cathedral Restaurants Limited), St Marks Shopping and Waterside Shopping Centre are all supporting individual schools.
The Lincoln IMP Trail Education Programme participants are as follows:
- Banovallum School
- Bishop Grosseteste University
- Bishop King CE Primary School
- Bracebridge Heath St John’s Primary Academy
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- Dunholme St Chad’s Church of England Primary School
- Ellison Boulters Church of England Primary School, Scothern
- Fiskerton Church of England Primary School
- Giles Academy
- Hartsholme Academy
- Heighington Millfield Primary Academy
- Hemswell Cliff Primary School
- Holbeach Bank Primary Academy
- Kirkby La Thorpe Church of England Primary Academy
- Kisimul School
- LAGAT, Lincoln
- Leasingham St Andrews Church of England Primary
- LiNCHigher
- Lincoln Castle Academy
- Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School
- Lincoln St Christopher’s School
- Lincoln, A Priory Academy
- Market Rasen Church of England Primary School
- Metheringham Primary School
- North Kesteven Academy
- Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham
- Queen Elizabeth’s High School, Gainsborough
- Reepham Church of England Primary School
- Sir Francis Hill Primary School, Lincoln
- Sir Robert Pattinson Academy
- St Botolph’s C of E Primary School, Sleaford
- St Nicholas Church of England Primary Academy, Boston
- Sturton by Stow Primary School
- The Priory Academy LSST, Lincoln
- The Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- The Priory Witham Academy, Lincoln
- The St Francis Special School, Lincoln
- University of Lincoln
- Waddington All Saints Academy
- Waterside Shopping Centre
- Welton St Mary’s Church of England Primary Academy
- William Alvey School, Sleaford
There are also five community Imps, including Wind which was adopted by The Lincolnite.