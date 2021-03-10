Over 40 local schools begin work on Lincoln IMP Trail sculptures

More local businesses are needed to support the education trail

Over 40 Lincolnshire schools and education establishments are busy working on their sculptures as part of the Lincoln IMP Trail Education Programme.

The Education Programme is run in partnership with Lincoln BIG and Wild in Art and will take place alongside the main Lincoln IMP Trail.

The trail will include one metre tall Imp sculptures all displayed at indoor locations throughout the city from July 10 until September 16.

Designs include Lincoln St Christopher’s Imp, which is in honour of their sponsor Northern Rail. It shows summer 2020 on the rail line from Lincoln to Gainsborough, incorporating the Mayflower 400 year celebrations and top landmarks.

The Imp at Leasingham St Andrews Church of England Primary was created by key worker children during lockdown, who used decoupage to decorate it.

Bracebridge Heath St John’s Primary Academy’s Imp is about sowing the seeds of kindness.

Priory Pembroke Academy in Cherry Willingham has called its Imp ‘Pemby’. It was inspired by the book ‘The House with a Clock in Its Walls’.

Welton St Mary’s Church of England Primary Academy’s Imp includes the history of Lincoln and legends. It also includes the pupil’s own future ideas/legends of themselves and the school, and uses jigsaw shapes that the children have decorated.

The Imps currently being worked on by education establishments are sponsored by the University of Lincoln, Bishop Grosseteste University and Waterside Shopping Centre and supported by Lincoln Digs, Galliford Try and LiNCHigher.

Social enterprise The EBP is looking for local businesses to support the education programme and help get even more schools involved in the programme by covering the cost of an Imp sculpture and full education resource pack. Packages start at £849+VAT.

The EBP can then match companies to a school in the local area – see more information here or email [email protected].

Alongside support from the Education Programme sponsors, Affinity Flying Services Ltd, Blankney Estates, the Community Rail Partnership, LiNCHigher, Lincoln College, McDonald’s (Cathedral Restaurants Limited), St Marks Shopping and Waterside Shopping Centre are all supporting individual schools.

The Lincoln IMP Trail Education Programme participants are as follows:

Banovallum School

Bishop Grosseteste University

Bishop King CE Primary School

Bracebridge Heath St John’s Primary Academy

De Aston School, Market Rasen

Dunholme St Chad’s Church of England Primary School

Ellison Boulters Church of England Primary School, Scothern

Fiskerton Church of England Primary School

Giles Academy

Hartsholme Academy

Heighington Millfield Primary Academy

Hemswell Cliff Primary School

Holbeach Bank Primary Academy

Kirkby La Thorpe Church of England Primary Academy

Kisimul School

LAGAT, Lincoln

Leasingham St Andrews Church of England Primary

LiNCHigher

Lincoln Castle Academy

Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School

Lincoln St Christopher’s School

Lincoln, A Priory Academy

Market Rasen Church of England Primary School

Metheringham Primary School

North Kesteven Academy

Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham

Queen Elizabeth’s High School, Gainsborough

Reepham Church of England Primary School

Sir Francis Hill Primary School, Lincoln

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy

St Botolph’s C of E Primary School, Sleaford

St Nicholas Church of England Primary Academy, Boston

Sturton by Stow Primary School

The Priory Academy LSST, Lincoln

The Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham

The Priory Witham Academy, Lincoln

The St Francis Special School, Lincoln

University of Lincoln

Waddington All Saints Academy

Waterside Shopping Centre

Welton St Mary’s Church of England Primary Academy

William Alvey School, Sleaford

There are also five community Imps, including Wind which was adopted by The Lincolnite.