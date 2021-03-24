Phase two plans for Lincoln business park
Plenty of keen interest already
Plans have ben submitted for the second phase of the Bishops Trade Park development in Lincoln.
The first phase began in 2019 and saw a number of national brands move into the park off Outer Circle Road, including Screwfix, Toolstation and Kent Blaxill.
Phase two plans have now been submitted, with a view to create nine new units ranging from 3,000 to 10,000 square feet.
It is hoped that the second phase will bring more than 200 jobs to Lincoln, as the development expands to over 66,000 sq ft.
Each space in phase two will be available to let shortly, with an estimated completion date of December 2021 set for the next lot of units.
On March 17, Flooring Superstore became the latest company to announce that they would be moving to Bishops Trade Park, setting an April opening date.
As well as this, the two acre phase three plot is currently under offer to let to another national brand.
William Wall, Banks Long & Co director, said: “We have been working alongside Padley and Shield Commercial Estates for several years to formulate the masterplan for the scheme and bring new, exciting, popular brands to Lincoln.
“The Phase 1 units were let very quickly, and we’ve already seen a lot of interest in Phase 2, on the back of the increased allure of the North Lincoln area due to the recently opened eastern bypass.
“It’s fantastic to see Padley’s confidence in the city’s rising economy being rewarded with continued interest from new national brands.”