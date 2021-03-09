Teen pleads guilty to Lincoln burglaries on his street
He burgled two houses on his street
An 18-year-old man has pleaded guilty to burglary charges in Lincoln Magistrates Court.
Ryan Phillips, of Newland Street West, accepted responsibility of two burglaries as well as an attempted burglary in the Carholme Road area of Lincoln.
The two burglaries took place in March on the street he lives, where he stole a laptop, house keys and a North Face jacket.
Another attempted burglary charge was issued by police for an incident on West Parade.
Phillips, 18, appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday, March 8 and will be sentenced at Crown Court at a later date.
He has been released on bail until his next court appearance.