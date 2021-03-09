Lincoln
March 9, 2021 2.07 pm

The Lincolnite donates to city funeral directors’ Easter egg appeal

Helping to bring joy to the children’s ward at Lincoln hospital

Easter egg appeal donation - Kevin Cook of Pat Cook's Funeral Services (left) with The Lincolnite's News Reporters Ellis Karran (centre) and Joseph Verney (right). | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Lincolnite made a donation to Pat Cook Funeral Services’ 10th annual Easter egg appeal to help the children’s ward at Lincoln County Hospital.

Over 50 eggs have been donated to the 2021 appeal and anyone wishing to support the cause can drop off their donations to the funeral directors at 156-158 Burton Road in Lincoln by Good Friday.

A generous donation was already made by staff at Tesco Express in North Hykeham, while some of the workforce at City of Lincoln Council also want to support the cause after reading about the idea in The Lincolnite last week.

The Lincolnite dropping off their donation for Pat Cook Funeral Services’ Easter egg appeal. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The 2020 and 2021 appeals were both restricted by the coronavirus pandemic, meaning the eggs will need to be dropped off for a porter to collect on Easter Sunday, April 4.

Pat Cook Funeral Services launched its 10th annual Easter egg appeal in March 2021. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The funeral directors are hoping normal service can be resumed for the 2022 appeal.

This would mean one of their staff dressing as the Easter bunny and going round the children’s ward with a basket of eggs.

Wind, one of the roving community Imps we adopted ahead of the summer trail in Lincoln, with the contribution from The Lincolnite.

