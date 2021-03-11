The places in Lincolnshire with the highest and lowest COVID infection rates

Ten days into March, children are returning to school and COVID deaths are going down, but how is your district’s infection rate doing so far this month?

With fluctuations in data and small outbreaks across Greater Lincolnshire, keeping track of where your local area is at in terms of coronavirus can be challenging.

Here is a breakdown of your district’s infection rate from March 1 until March 10 and which postcodes in your region have some of the lowest infection rates.

South Holland & Boston

South Holland has been leading this month with the highest infection rate, swapping to second place with Boston some of the time due to many of the districts’ population working in employment areas with low income or low hours and fearing financial loss if having to self-isolate.

South Holland has seen a gradual fall this month, but still remains in the top 10 highest infection rates in the UK and almost double Lincoln’s infection rate of 73.5.

Boston has been in a similar situation, seeing a fall in its infection rate in March but had the fifth highest infection rate in the UK at the start of this week.

On Tuesday, Andy Fox, assistant director of public health at Lincolnshire County Council said: “The issue is that they’re probably not dropping down as fast as other areas.”

North East Lincolnshire

Although North East Lincolnshire is seeing a fall in its infection rate, March has seen spikes across the district, which has been put down to “a large outbreak in a food processing factory and other smaller outbreaks in workplaces and the health and social care sector” according to its epidemiology report released last Wednesday.

Last week saw two Grimsby factory workers dying after testing positive for coronavirus.

Lincoln City

Lincoln is the only other district that has seen a small spike from Wednesday’s coronavirus data, but numbers are still down from March 1.

No outbreaks have been reported and the spike could be put down to the large amount of testing that is carried out in the city.

Over 10,000 people have now had a rapid coronavirus test at one of the two community testing facilities in Lincoln since the start of 2021.

North Lincolnshire, West Lindsey, South Kesteven, East Lindsey & North Kesteven

All these districts have seen a gradual decline in their infection rates from March 1 to March 10, with no concerning outbreaks reported.

North Kesteven has seen the largest drop of around 80 cases per 100,000 people since March 1 and now has the lowest county infection rate of 40.2, placing it 239th in the UK.

Only three Greater Lincolnshire districts are below the England average of 61 – South Kesteven, East Lindsey and North Kesteven.

‘Suppressed’ postcode clusters (fewer than 3 cases per 100,000 people)

Birchwood West (Lincoln City)

Skellingthorpe, Witham & Bassingham (North Kesteven)

Navenby, Harmston & Brant Broughton (North Kesteven)

Ruskington West & Cranwell (North Kesteven)

Ruskington South, Leasingham & Osbournby (North Kesteven)

Mareham, Sibsey & New Leake (East Linsey)

Horncastle (East Lindsey)

Louth Central & South (East Lindsey)

Sutton-on-Sea (East Lindsey)

Mablethorpe (East Lindsey)

Market Rasen & Brookenby (West Lindsey)

Caistor, Kelsey & Keelby (West Lindsey)

Hemswell & Spital (West Lindsey)

Gainsborough East (West Lindsey)

Stamford North (South Kesteven)

Stamford Central, West and South (South Kesteven)

Epworth & Bracon (North Lincolnshire)

Scunthorpe Ashby (North Lincolnshire)

Winterton & Winteringham (North Lincolnshire)

Goxhill, Barrow & New Holland (North Lincolnshire)

New Clee (Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire)

Sidney Park (Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire)