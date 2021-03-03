Women’s mental health unit opens near Sleaford

So they can get care closer to home

A new mental health unit near Sleaford, dedicated solely to women, has officially opened.

Work began on Ash Villa in Greylees back in September 2020, with a £400,000 refurbishment to turn it into a new acute treatment ward for women.

The 15-bed ward opened on Monday, March 1 and will provide support for women who are experiencing severe, short term episodes of ill mental health.

It will also be used for people who cannot be safely supported by community based services, complimenting existing acute mental health wards for adults in Boston and Lincoln.

Patients will receive an initial assessment and, where appropriate, can be transferred to the treatment ward at Ash Villa and receive support before discharge.

It is believed that the unit, managed by Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, will ensure that less patients have to travel outside of the county for hospital care.

Chris Higgins, director of operations at LPFT, said: “We are delighted to be opening a new mental health ward specifically for women.

“We have wanted to stop patients from having to travel further away from home for acute care for some time and coronavirus has magnified this challenge.

“Over the last two years we have had more females admitted to acute inpatient services than males and these additional beds will allow us flexibility across our entire adult acute inpatient services.”

Take a tour of the facilities: