56 coronavirus cases and two deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday

There have been 56 new coronavirus cases and two COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday — compared to 51 cases and two deaths this time last week.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 30 cases in North Lincolnshire, 22 in Lincolnshire and four in North East Lincolnshire.

On Wednesday, two deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, none in North East Lincolnshire but -1 in North Lincolnshire. Fluctuations in data can occur for a variety of reasons including corrected data, misdiagnoses or wrong addresses. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England has reported no new local hospital deaths at the four Greater Lincolnshire health trusts for the 10th day in a row.

On Wednesday, national cases increased by 2,166 to 4,411,797, while deaths rose by 29 to 127,480.

In local news, Lincolnshire health bosses said they’re preparing for a “potential third wave” of COVID-19 coming to the county, but not of the same magnitude as previous waves due to enhanced testing, vaccination and immunity.

They have also said they “aren’t seeing a major impact” on the county’s coronavirus levels since the last set of restrictions eased on April 12.

Since Monday, Greater Lincolnshire has seen a small decrease in its infection rate overall but increases in North Lincolnshire, Lincoln, North Kesteven and North East Lincolnshire.

North Lincolnshire remains the highest for infection rates in the region and seventh nationally, with South Kesteven now having the lowest infection rate level in Greater Lincolnshire.

Here are Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates up to April 28, according to the government dashboard:

In national news, the NHS app will be used as a COVID passport for Britons to travel abroad this summer, which will show their vaccination and testing status. The UK will find out “in the next couple of weeks” the countries they will be able to visit without having to quarantine, with plans for a “traffic light system” which will be used in order to categorise countries safe to travel to. A single dose of a coronavirus vaccine can reduce household transmission of the virus by up to half, a study shows. Those given a first dose of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines – and who became infected three weeks later – were between 38% and 49% less likely to pass the virus on than unvaccinated people, PHE found. During a government briefing on Wednesday, health secretary Matt Hancock announced that the UK had secured 60 million additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine ahead of a planned booster shot programme later this year. He praised the number of people which had now received their first dose, and outlined new research which showed that as well as reducing the chance of catching COVID-19 by two-thirds in general, one dose also reduced the chance of inter-household transmission by 50%, the chance of needing hospital by four fifths and the chance of dying by 85%. Prof Jonathan Van-Tam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, said his sense was that “probably we are at or close to the bottom, at the moment in terms of this level of disease in the UK”. He said a reduction of coronavirus in the latest data was down to people following lockdown, with the vaccine helping “in the latter stages”.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, April 28 59,501 cases (up 56) 41,347 in Lincolnshire (up 22)

9,484 in North Lincolnshire (up 30)

8,670 in North East Lincolnshire (up four) 2,187 deaths (up two) 1,614 from Lincolnshire (up two)

305 from North Lincolnshire (down one)

268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 1,303 hospital deaths (no change) 811 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

450 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change) 4,411,797 UK cases, 127,480 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.