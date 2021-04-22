A17 resurfacing works between Spalding and Holbeach from this weekend

Work to resurface a key section of the A17 between Spalding and Holbeach will start this weekend.

While drivers should expect some overnight disruption, the road will remain open throughout.

Sections of the A17 between the roundabout at Boston Road, Holbeach and Sutton Bridge will be redressed, starting from Saturday, April 24 and running until May 27.

Work will take place at between 6pm and midnight during evenings, as well as at weekends, and the road will stay open for the duration.

There will be stop and go boards and convoy working to manage traffic that passes through the road while resurfacing takes place.

The work is part of Lincolnshire County Council’s surface dressing programme for 2021, which also includes resurfacing on the A15 between Sleaford and Lincoln.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Surface dressing helps us to extend the life of our roads by around 10 years, pushing back the need for more extensive resurfacing schemes.

“Here on the A17, one of the major routes through the county, we’re hoping to keep the disruption of these works to a minimum; we’re working evenings and weekends when the road is less busy, and keeping it open to avoid any lengthy diversions.”

There majority of surfacing will take place on the weekend of May 8 and 9, with preparation work and finishing off happening before and after, and LCC are asking drivers to be mindful of additional traffic on these dates.

“That’s the biggest part of the job and something to be aware of – and allow a bit of extra time for – if you’re planning to travel that stretch of the A17 on that weekend.

“Works like this help us keep potholes at bay, so thank you for bearing with us whilst we maintain your roads.”