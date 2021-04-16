Biker dies after crash with post van on A631

A 54-year-old man from North Lincolnshire has died after his motorbike crashed with a Royal Mail post van on the A631 near Glentham.

A yellow Ducati motorbike was travelling south, along the A631 from Bishopbridge towards Glentham, when it was involved in a collision with the van that was going in the same direction at around 4pm on Thursday, April 15.

The motorbike rider died at the scene despite efforts to save him, police said.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage. The force’s investigation team would like to speak to anyone that hasn’t already come forward, who either witnessed the crash or either vehicle prior to it.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 269 of April 15.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here.

This comes after a further two fatal crashes earlier this week. A man died after falling from his pedal bike in Branston on Wednesday and a 34-year-old male died after a crash involving two motorbikes near Gainsborough.