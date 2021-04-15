Elderly woman, 92, hospitalised after care home attack

She is still in hospital recovering from her injuries

A 92-year-old woman is in hospital after allegedly being assaulted by another care home resident in Spilsby.

The incident happened on March 31 at Eresby Hall care home in Spilsby, and it is understood that the victim is still in hospital now.

The resident who is believed to have carried out the assault is currently waiting to find a different care home, according to the Care Quality Commission.

A spokesperson for the CQC said: “They are currently waiting to move to alternative nursing accommodation that would be better suited to their needs.”

Lincolnshire Police are aware of the incident, and are reviewing the report with other authorities.

The Lincolnite has contacted the care home’s managers, The Orders of St John Care Trust, but are yet to receive a reply at the time of publication.