Former teacher charged with rape and abuse of two children
It happened while he was a teacher
A former teacher from Sutton on Sea has been charged with four offences relating to rape and assaults on two child victims from the 1980s.
David Thomas, 68, of Harding Close, Sutton on Sea, has been charged with four offences relating to the rape and indecent assaults of two victims under the age of 12 between January 1980 and September 1984.
These incidents are believed to have occurred during his time as a teacher at Bowl Alley Lane Junior School, now known as Horncastle Primary School.
Thomas is due to appear at Boston Magistrates Court on May 11 for these offences.
Police are encouraging any other former pupils at this school to come forward if they may have any more information relating to this case.
Anyone with information, or who would like to speak to the investigating officer, should contact police on 101 and quote incident 50 of April 27.