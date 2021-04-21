“I will fight”: Lincoln mum demands action after daughter’s grave vandalised

She doesn’t want others to suffer like her

A Lincoln mother is calling for more safety at a baby cemetery in a city village, after she was devastated to find her daughter’s grave vandalised with a hammer.

Lyndsay Marshall had gone to visit her daughter Kacey’s grave at Washingborough baby cemetery on what would’ve been her 17th birthday on Sunday.

When she got there she found the grave had been subject to vandalism, with the headstone smashed by a hammer and ornaments scattered everywhere.

A fundraiser was set up to support Lyndsay through this and to help repair it, and it soared over the £2,000 target in less than 48 hours.

Chief Inspector Philip Baker of Lincolnshire Police said the force were “absolutely disgusted” by the incident, and that they are investigating it to try and find the culprit, though no arrests have been made at this time.

City of Lincoln Council said that installing CCTV cameras to increase the safety of the area would not be considered, out of respect for other families grieving at the cemetery.

Simon Colburn, Assistant Director for Communities and Environment at City of Lincoln Council, said: “This is a particularly appalling example of criminal damage.

“We are thankful that this type of behaviour is incredibly rare in our city, but understand this fact will be of little comfort to the family at this current time.

“We will look into whether we are able to make the area more secure, however, CCTV will not be considered as we would not want to intrude on people’s grief when they are visiting their child’s grave.

“Our sympathies go out to the family and we will work with the police to do whatever we can to find those responsible.”

Lyndsay told BBC Look North on Tuesday that she would do whatever it takes to increase the area’s security and safety.

She said: “I couldn’t bear the thought of somebody else coming up here to see what I saw on Sunday.

“So I would like the council to just find a way of doing something; and I will fight with every bit of strength I’ve got left to have something put in place.”

You can still donate to Lyndsay’s fundraiser here.