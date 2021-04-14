Lincoln entrepreneur makes Forbes 30 under 30 list

A Lincoln-based tech CEO has been included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for technology.

Leo Scott Smith was recognised by Forbes for his work as CEO of Tended, the Lincoln-based tech firm which has famously pushed boundaries with live-saving technology.

He set up Tended at just 22-years-old back in 2017, with the vision of putting an end to avoidable injuries and deaths in a workplace environment.

Since its inception, Tended has expanded massively and now has offices in London and China, as well as right here in Lincoln.

Leo was also included in The Lincolnite’s 2019 30 Under 30 list for Lincolnshire after the launch of his Tended Protect product, a wrist-worn device that detects danger in the workplace.

It was during a charity visit to Nepal where Leo first had the idea for his technology, realising that if he were to be in danger, he may not be found.

This prompted the beginning of Tended and the subsequent Tended Protect wristband, which can call for help in case of an emergency, and even sends GPS locations to trusted contacts.

In 2020 he continued to innovate and create, launching a vibrating wrist strap that can sense when someone comes within a pre-set distance of you, helping businesses to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now his efforts have been recognised even further, with famous clients such as Rolls Royce, Network Rail and Siemens all using his company’s technology.

Speaking about his inclusion in the Forbes list, Leo said: “It’s really great to be recognised for such a highly acclaimed award. It’s a huge achievement and a testament to the team at Tended as without them, the award would not have been possible.”