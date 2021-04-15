Man assaulted ex and bit police officer in feral rage

He ripped up his custody suit too

A man smashed the windows of his estranged partner’s home and ripped down guttering, Lincoln Crown Court was told on Thursday.

Samuel Kenny then assaulted Sarah Adlington when she went outside to speak to him.

Andrew Scott, prosecuting, said that Kenny grabbed Ms Adlington with both hands and then swung a punch at her before leaving the scene.

Witnesses to the incident in Melbourne Road, Grantham, called police and Kenny was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

Mr Scott said: “On arrival in custody his clothing was removed and he was given a custody suit. He ripped up the custody suit.”

The prosecutor said that officers saw what was happening and went to the cell to restrain Kenny. During the incident which followed Kenny bit Sgt Daniel McCormack on the left arm causing a small cut.

The court was told that Kenny has 33 previous convictions for a total of 53 offences.

Kenny, 31, of Thames Road, Grantham, admitted assaulting Sarah Adlington by beating, assaulting an emergency worker and two charges of criminal damage as a result of the incidents on 16 February this year.

Michael Cranmer-Brown in mitigation, said that Kenny has been remanded in custody following his arrest and plans to change his lifestyle.

“He behaved badly and he acknowledges that. He recognises he needs to change his ways and wants to take up the opportunity to work with the prohibition service and other agencies who can offer him help.

“He was in drink at the time. He knows full well he needs to address matters like excessive drinking and his behaviour in the relationship. He genuinely wants to change his ways.”

Mr Cranmer-Brown said that Ms Adlington has been in contact with Kenny while he has been in custody and messages between them indicated she wanted to resume their relationship.

Kenny was given a two-year community order with 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days. He was also ordered to complete a building better relationships course.

Judge Simon Hirst told him: “It appears you want to change. I can avoid passing a prison sentence purely on the basis that you have already done the equivalent of a four-month sentence.”