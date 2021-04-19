Lincoln
“One of a kind”: Stunning Lincoln chapel house conversion on the market

Chapel House on Hampton Street is on the market at £335,000. | Photo: The Agent

A converted chapel house in Lincoln, described as “one of a kind”, has been listed on the market for £335,000.

The Chapel House on Hampton Street is nestled away in the heart of the West End, and boasts three bedrooms, a landscaped garden, and an open plan kitchen and dining room.

Listed by The Agent, the home was part of a recently converted chapel in the area, and has been further upgraded by the current owners.

Outdoor space is accessed via patio doors from the dining area, offering a quirky space for guests or soaking in the sunshine.

Listed earlier in April, the striking semi-detached property has an asking price of £335,000.

Let’s take a look inside:

The natural light from the patio doors brightens up the kitchen/dining area. | Photo: The Agent

The newly fitted kitchen comes with Quartz worktops. | Photo: The Agent

The living room is very spacious. | Photo: The Agent

Glamorous features inside this converted chapel house. | Photo: The Agent

An extra utility and storage room frees up space. | Photo: The Agent

Stairs to the first floor offer access to three double bedrooms. | Photo: The Agent

One of the bedrooms comes with an en-suite shower room. | Photo: The Agent

Plenty of wardrobe space for the bedrooms. | Photo: The Agent

