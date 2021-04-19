“One of a kind”: Stunning Lincoln chapel house conversion on the market
Chapel conversion turned unique home
A converted chapel house in Lincoln, described as “one of a kind”, has been listed on the market for £335,000.
The Chapel House on Hampton Street is nestled away in the heart of the West End, and boasts three bedrooms, a landscaped garden, and an open plan kitchen and dining room.
Listed by The Agent, the home was part of a recently converted chapel in the area, and has been further upgraded by the current owners.
Outdoor space is accessed via patio doors from the dining area, offering a quirky space for guests or soaking in the sunshine.
Listed earlier in April, the striking semi-detached property has an asking price of £335,000.
Let’s take a look inside:
Also view the other part of the chapel house conversion on Hampton Street