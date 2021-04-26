Lincoln
April 26, 2021 5.20 pm

Oops! Car jammed between parked vehicles after Lincoln blunder

Quite the dilemma for this driver

One Lincoln driver had a moment to forget on Monday when at least four vehicles were damaged in a parking blunder.

A white Suzuki Celerio ended up bonnet first into a wall outside a house at the top of Arboretum Avenue, off Monks Road. A red Mazda car was behind it.

Incredibly, the white car appears to have been pushed into the gap by other parked cars, leaving the path completely blocked.

A very confusing crash. | Photo: The Lincolnite

It’s unclear whether mounting the pavement and hanging off a wall qualifies as a valid parking space, but it appeared likely to be a handbrake issue with the car behind it.

Nobody really knows how this happened, but it certainly raised a few eyebrows on the street. Thankfully, nobody was reportedly injured.

The Lincolnite has asked Lincolnshire Police for a statement.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.