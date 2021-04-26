Oops! Car jammed between parked vehicles after Lincoln blunder
Quite the dilemma for this driver
One Lincoln driver had a moment to forget on Monday when at least four vehicles were damaged in a parking blunder.
A white Suzuki Celerio ended up bonnet first into a wall outside a house at the top of Arboretum Avenue, off Monks Road. A red Mazda car was behind it.
Incredibly, the white car appears to have been pushed into the gap by other parked cars, leaving the path completely blocked.
It’s unclear whether mounting the pavement and hanging off a wall qualifies as a valid parking space, but it appeared likely to be a handbrake issue with the car behind it.
Nobody really knows how this happened, but it certainly raised a few eyebrows on the street. Thankfully, nobody was reportedly injured.
The Lincolnite has asked Lincolnshire Police for a statement.