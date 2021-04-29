Paramedics called to Skegness crash
The road was closed by police
Paramedics, firefighters and police were called to a collision on a busy Skegness Road on Thursday.
Hoylake Drive was closed after the crash, involving two vehicles, at the junction with Brancaster Drive at 8.21am
It happened in the morning and involved a grey Ford Transit van and a red Ford B-Max people carrier.
Firefighters attended and released a man from the B-Max car, though it is unclear if anyone involved has suffered any injuries at the time of publishing.
The road remained open for local access only before reopening at 10am.
The incident is very close to Roman Bank, where major roadworks are taking place, causing the street to be closed.
