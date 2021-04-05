Police still looking for runaway driver who crashed into Gainsborough house
Homes had to be evacuated over gas leak fears
Police are looking for the driver and two passengers of a car that crashed into someone’s house in Gainsborough, which led to homes being evacuated in the area.
At around 2.30pm on Easter Sunday, April 4, a white Mazda hit a garden wall and drove straight into a home on Lea Road in the town.
Two people were inside the house but were not seriously injured, though homes nearby had to be evacuated after concerns about a gas leak.
Lea Road was also closed while investigations took place, but has since reopened.
All homes have now been returned to after safety checks on Sunday, and the house that was crashed into is now structurally secure enough to stay in.
It is believed that three people were inside the car when it happened, but all left the scene on foot after the crash.
Officers are still trying to find the people in question.
Any witnesses or people with information about the crash are being asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 208 of April 4.
Alternatively, you can email [email protected], using the same incident number as reference.