Road closed and trains affected in upcoming A17 works
The road surface was fully replaced in December
Essential repair works on a level crossing at the A17 will take place next month to ensure train services can still run safely and reliably, with road closures and train timetable changes in place.
Network Rail will carry out the work at Swineshead level crossing on the busy A17 road, starting on Saturday, May 8.
The road surface at the crossing, as well as the track and ballast, were fully replaced in December, but the formations underneath the new concrete slabs have moved and work must be done to prevent damage and disruption.
In order for the work to take place safely, the section of the A17 covering the level crossing at Swineshead will be closed from 7pm on Saturday, May 8 until 7am on Monday, May 10.
As well as this, there will be changed to East Midlands Railway services on Sunday, May 9.
Replacement bus services are in place between Grantham and Boston, to connect train services between Nottingham and Grantham and then Boston and Skegness.
Passengers who need to travel during this time are being advised to check their journey via National Rail enquiries or with their train operator.