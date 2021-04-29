Road closed and trains affected in upcoming A17 works

Over 1,400 Lincoln City fans renewed their season ticket for next year within 24 hours, a new club record.

The Imps’ renewal window for season tickets ahead of the 2021/22 campaign went on sale on Wednesday morning, and around 25% of season ticket holders renewed within the first day.

It is the most season tickets to be sold in one day in the club’s history, with more than 1,400 pledging their seat for next campaign.

Fans have had to watch Lincoln from home for the last year due to coronavirus lockdown meaning that stadiums must be empty for football matches.

The Imps’ following has never faltered during this period, consistently having among the highest numbers in League One for iFollow match passes, where EFL clubs broadcast their games live.

It is no doubt down to the loyal support of the club, but also the unbelievable achievements of the squad and manager Michael Appleton during this season.

Appleton has guided Lincoln City to 3rd place in League One, all but guaranteeing a play-off spot and even having an outside chance of automatic promotion to the Championship.

If they do pull off the unthinkable, it would be the first time since 1960 that the Imps would play in the second tier of English football.

A spokesperson for the club said: “We have been blown away by our supporters once again following the release of season memberships yesterday morning.

“To have around 25% renew within the first 24 hours is incredible and we are really grateful for their support.

“The fans have backed us in huge numbers via iFollow all season and we look forward to welcoming them back in person at LNER Stadium ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.”

Lincoln’s crucial match with second-placed Peterborough United will take place at 3pm on Saturday, May 1, with victory leaving the Imps just five points behind Posh with a game in hand.

Peterborough will be promoted from League One with a draw, and would become the second side to win promotion after playing Lincoln, following Hull whose fate was sealed after a 2-1 victory against Appleton’s Imps last weekend.