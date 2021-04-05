Seven injured in roundabout crash near Boston
Some are seriously injured in two car crash
UPDATE: The road has now been reopened and no injuries are considered life-threatening, Lincolnshire Police said at 2pm.
Roads at the A16/A17 roundabout in Sutterton near Boston are currently closed after seven people were injured in a crash on Monday morning.
The crash, involving two cars, was reported to police in the early hours of April 5, and has left seven people injured, some seriously.
Police are currently at the scene with other emergency services to try and clear the road as well as investigate the cause of the incident.
Diversions are currently in place and people are being encouraged to look for alternative routes.
As of 2pm, the road has now been fully reopened and of the seven people injured, non have sustained life-threatening injuries.