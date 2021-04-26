Two men charged over second Grimsby stabbing murder
Two separate tragic deaths in one day in Grimsby
Two men have have been named by police and charged with murder after a 36-year-old man was allegedly stabbed with a garden fork in Grimsby.
The victim was found with wounds to his head on Rutland Street after what is believed to be an isolated incident between individuals known to each other at 6.40pm on Saturday, April 24.
He was taken to hospital where he remained in a critical condition until he sadly died from his injuries on Monday, April 26.
Luke Teague, 38, of Runswick Road in Grimsby and Stephen Beach, 39, of Ashbourne Court in Scunthorpe have been charged with murder. They are due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 27.
The victim’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for their privacy at this time.
Detective Chief Inspector Christine Calvert, of Humberside Police, said: “Although this was an isolated incident between individuals known to each other, we appreciate such a tragic incident of this nature has caused shock to the local community.
“Our neighbourhood team continue to be on hand to speak to residents about any concerns they may have. We encourage you to speak with these officers.
“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.
“We would ask that anyone with any information who has not yet spoken with us to call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 544 of April 24, 2021. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.”
This was the second incident in Grimsby to end in tragedy on Saturday. Anna Krozolinowski, 27, was charged with murder after Adam Krozolinowksi, 32, died from stab wounds he suffered outside the Freeman Arms property on Freeman Street shortly before 8.15pm on April 24.