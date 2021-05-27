COVID-19: 32 cases, no deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday

Three quarters of county population had a first dose of vaccine

There have been 32 coronavirus cases but no COVID-related deaths reported in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, down from 50 cases and one death this time last week.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 21 new cases in Lincolnshire, six in North Lincolnshire and five in North East Lincolnshire.

No deaths were reported in Lincolnshire on Thursday. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

However, NHS England registered two new local hospital deaths at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, as data is sourced both from the NHS and Gov UK.

National cases increased by 3,542 to 4,473,677, while deaths rose by 10 to 127,758.

In local news, three quarters of Lincolnshire residents have now had their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Data released on Thursday shows altogether 767,588 jabs have been administered in the county between December 8 and May 23 — a further 45,801 in the last week, and 1.9% up on the 44,936 jabs given the week before.

However, Lincolnshire is still waiting for more COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines as under 40s have been forced to travel outside the county to get their jab.

Last week, Lincolnshire’s NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) apologised after a Lincoln resident under the age of 40 was turned away at the Showground vaccination site due to the unavailability of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate up to May 26:

In national headlines, production of the coronavirus vaccine developed by French firm Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) will begin within weeks, the firms have said.

The two companies are currently in phase three of their trials, which will see 35,000 adult volunteers receive their coronavirus jab across the US, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has denied claims he lied about the COVID pandemic after a scathing attack by Dominic Cummings, saying “we have been straight with people”.

Mr Hancock said: “These allegations that were put yesterday… are serious allegations and I welcome the opportunity to come to the house to put formally on the record that these unsubstantiated allegations around honesty are not true.”

The vaccination programme in Northern Ireland is now open for everyone aged 18 and over, the Department of Health said.

More than 70% of the adult population of Northern Ireland have now had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 40% have had two doses.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, May 27 60,533 cases (up 32) 42,036 in Lincolnshire (up 21)

9,744 in North Lincolnshire (up six)

8,753 in North East Lincolnshire (up five) 2,194 deaths (no change) 1,619 from Lincolnshire (no change)

307 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 1,310 hospital deaths (up two) 815 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

453 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up two) 4,473,677 UK cases, 127,758 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.