Lincoln City sell out Wembley allocation

Lincoln City have sold out their full allocation for the League One play-off final at Wembley this weekend, after a ballot and general sale for season ticket holders.

The Imps are preparing for one of the biggest games in the club’s history on Sunday, as they take on Blackpool at Wembley Stadium.

The winner of the League One play-off final will earn promotion to the Championship, a level Lincoln have not been at for 70 years.

The club were allocated 3,879 tickets for the match due to current COVID-19 guidelines, and the spaces were offered to current season ticket holders via a ballot.

After the ballot was finished, there were excess tickets left and so 2019/20 season ticket holders had their chance to book a place in London.

All tickets have now been sold out, including hospitality packages, meaning the Imps will have the maximum capacity of supporters cheering the team on.

Tickets will be sent out to supporters via email on Thursday if they have not already received them, and everyone who has been successful has already been contacted by the club’s commercial department.

Lincoln City have said that any returned tickets will be resold by the club themselves, and are encouraging fans to keep an eye on their social media channels for updates.

There are a few disgruntled supporters who feel not enough tickets have been allocated for the game, with thousands signing a petition asking for more fans to be allowed at Wembley for the play-off finals.

The Championship play-off final has been given an extra 2,000 tickets after the EFL requested for the game to be used as an NHS App trial event.

League One and League Two play-off finals will still only have a 10,000 capacity after requests for the games to be trial events were denied by government.