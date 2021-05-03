Lincoln ‘pee alley’ businesses shame bank holiday revellers for urinating and drug taking

Businesses on an alleyway in Lincoln, which has become a urinating and drug taking hotspot, are demanding council action, as cases of anti-social behaviour soared down ‘pee alley’ during the Bank Holiday weekend.

The alley at St Peter At Arches off Lincoln High Street, between CEX and Caffe Nero, has been tarnished in recent weeks and months by people using it as a toilet.

Despite there being multiple sign warnings of CCTV recordings, people in Lincoln have used to alley to urinate for a number of years.

Over the bank holiday weekend, people were caught on camera again urinating in the alleyway, as well as taking drugs.

The activity at the alleyway prompted questions about the lack of public toilet space available in Lincoln city centre.

Phillip Cross, owner of the Lincoln Snooker Club, which is situated on the alley along with Lincoln Aesthetics and Eleven Tattoos, has been reporting incidents of this kind since July 2020 as covered in The Lincolnite, and says the local businesses at the alleyway have had enough.

He told The Lincolnite: “This is disgraceful beyond words. Lincoln Snooker Club is a family friendly community with a strong membership.

“I am fighting for my living and the safety of both my members and my staff.

“Myself, Lincoln Aesthetics and Eleven Tattoos will continue to fight this anti-social behaviour,” Phillip said.

“City of Lincoln Council are not taking this seriously enough. I will not be giving up this time.”

Questions arise as to how the council will deal with this, particularly given the proposed plans from earlier this year to close some public toilets in an attempt to save £82,000 per year.

There are currently four areas in Lincoln city centre with public toilets, all open seven days a week during daytime hours only.

Lincoln Bus station facilities stay open until late evening, while Castle Square, Tentercroft Street and disabled loos at Westgate close after the working day ends.

Castle Square and Tentercroft Street will become 24 hours a day facilities upon the next lockdown easing date of May 17, but a consultation is ongoing for plans to close the urinals at The Lawn on Union Road and Newport Arch permanently.

As well as this, facilities at Lucy Tower and Westgate car parks could only be reopened for special events.