Slight drop in COVID cases in Greater Lincolnshire last week

There have been 346 coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire and two COVID-related deaths last week – a small decrease compared to 337 cases and eight deaths the previous week.

The first two days of May saw the government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 40 new cases in Lincolnshire, 34 in North Lincolnshire and six in North East Lincolnshire.

The figures are a 2.6% weekly drop in case numbers and a 75% drop in deaths.

Across the bank holiday weekend, one death was registered in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county. Fluctuations in data can occur for a variety of reasons including corrected data, misdiagnoses or wrong addresses.

NHS England reported no hospital deaths this week, the second week in a row.

By Monday morning, national cases had increased to 4,420,201, while deaths rose to 127,538.

Last Friday revealed that April has seen 1,633 COVID-19 cases for the entire month in Greater Lincolnshire — down 63% on March’s figure of 4,493.

The county’s death rate has also sharply plummeted from 100 in March to 14 this month — a drop of 86%.

Elsewhere, the BBC on Monday has reported that the government will be easing limits on funerals a month earlier than planned. Currently only 30 mourners can attend services, however, from the governments next easing stage on May 17 there would be an unlimited number. A pilot concert in Liverpool on Sunday saw 5,000 music fans pack into Sefton Park with no masks, no social distancing and no rule of six. It was part of government research into how large gatherings could safely take place and those taking part had to take supervised lateral flow tests the day before.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, May 2

59,689 cases (up 80)

41,465 in Lincolnshire (up 40)

9,546 in North Lincolnshire (up 34)

8,678 in North East Lincolnshire (up six)

2,189 deaths (up one)

1,615 from Lincolnshire (no change)

306 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,303 hospital deaths (no change)

811 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

450 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,416,623 UK cases, 127,517 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.