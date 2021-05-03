Lincoln school friends complete 100 mile NHS runs, raising £1,200

Two best friends from Lincoln have raised over £1,200 for the NHS after running 100 miles each in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Jessica Reed and Leo Koston-Hughes, both 11 and from Washingborough, set about running 100 miles each from the start of March to April 30, which would have been Captain Tom’s 101st birthday.

They were inspired by him raising over £33 million for the NHS by doing 100 laps of his garden during coronavirus lockdown last year, and wanted to do their bit despite their young age.

Throughout the challenge, Jess and Leo ran between two and five miles four times a week to hit their target distance.

The pair crossed the finishing line on April 30, with some of their friends cheering from the side as Jess and Leo completed their challenge.

Upon completing the challenge, Jess said: “The most difficult part was the mental block, going out in some terrible cold, snowy and rainy long runs was very tough.”

Her friend Leo, who did the challenge alongside Jess every step of the way, thanked everyone for the support on the fundraiser, which has now raised over £1,300 at the time of reporting.

They were given medals to remember the experience, as well as a special Head Teacher’s Award for demonstrating the values of their school, Washingborough Academy.

Leo’s father Grant told The Lincolnite: “They’re so proud of themselves and us parents are super proud of them.”