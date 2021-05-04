Man charged as boy seriously injured in Boston car chase

The boy is in a serious but stable condition in hospital

A man has been charged with multiple offences after an 11-year-old boy was seriously injured in a car chase through Boston.

The incident happened on Church Road at around 5.30pm on May 2.

Police pursued a silver Ford Focus through the town when the driver failed to stop for officers.

It then collided with an 11-year-old boy and did not stop at the scene.

Police officers stopped immediately to give first aid to the boy, who was then rushed to hospital.

Luke Mills, 29, was arrested on May 3.

Lincolnshire Police said on May 4 that the young boy who was injured was in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

They issued a statement outlining the offences Mills, of Upsall Court in Kirton, Boston, has been charged with:

Causing serious injury by driving whilst disqualified

Being the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop after a road accident

Failing to stop when required by police

Possession of a controlled class B drug

Using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance

Mills has been remanded in police custody to appear before Magistrates on the morning of Wednesday, May 5.

The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).