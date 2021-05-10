No arrests after gunman scare at Lincoln school

Police will be in the area throughout the day

No weapons were located and no arrests were made after reports of a man with an air rifle near a school in Lincoln on Monday morning.

Police directed St Peter and St Paul Catholic Voluntary Academy on Western Avenue to go into lockdown at 9.30am. The school was later told it could come out of the lockdown at 10.30am on May 10.

This came after Lincolnshire Police received a report that two youths, one of whom was thought to be carrying what may have been an air rifle, were near the school. Armed officers were deployed to the area and carried out a thorough search.

Local officers will remain in the area throughout the day to provide reassurance to the public and there is not believed to be any ongoing risk.

There had been speculation that a man had been caught by police, but the force said no arrests have been made, while one pupil allegedly messaged her mother from under the classroom table about what was happening.

ACC Chris Davison said: “We understand this incident may have been very concerning for the pupils at the school, parents and local residents.

“We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public. We take any reports of this nature extremely seriously and will always deploy specialist trained officers as a precautionary measure.

“Local officers will be in the area throughout the day to offer reassurance to the public and they will be happy to speak with anyone who may have any concerns.

“We would like to thank the public for their support with our inquiries.”

The school’s Acting Headteacher Mr Turton said: “There has been, and will continue to be, a police presence in the area.

“All students and staff in the school are safe and well; please be assured that the safety of everyone connected to the Academy is my paramount priority at all times.

“Education will now continue as normal for the rest of the day.”