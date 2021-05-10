One final clap: Debenhams bids emotional farewell to Lincoln
The end of an era
Historic high street retailer Debenhams has closed in Lincoln for the final time, and bowed out to emotional scenes with its staff.
The company had battled administration and bankruptcy for a number of years, before eventually being bought out by online retailers Boohoo for £55 million in January.
Debenhams reopened on April 12, in line with government guidelines which allowed non-essential retail to return, but only for a closing down sale in Lincoln.
Queues were enormous heading into the reopening of Debenhams, as people flocked in their hundreds to queue for some bargains on April 12.
The 242-year-old retailer was offering discounts of up to 70% for its final few weeks of trade, before it finally closed its doors on Saturday, May 8.
Shelves were empty for the final week of sales, and the shutters came down for good at 11.30am on Saturday, with a warm round of applause from all staff members.
It was an emotional moment for many of the staff, who had been a part of the Debenhams team for a number of years.
It is as yet unknown what will replace Debenhams at St Marks Shopping Centre, just off Lincoln High Street.
Debenhams will close all 118 of its stores in the UK, resulting in over 12,000 job losses, as part of Boohoo’s buyout of the brand’s name and website.
According to the Debenhams website, just 49 branches are still open for closing down sales, none of which are in Lincolnshire.