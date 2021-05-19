Police search for third runaway person from Gainsborough crash
A stolen car with three people inside crashed into a house
Police are appealing to find a third person who ran from a stolen car after it crashed into a house in Gainsborough.
At just before 2.30pm on Sunday, April 4, a stolen white Mazda 6 crashed into a house on Lea Road in the town.
The car had been stolen from an address in Brigg on March 29, and two men and a woman were seen fleeing the scene after the crash.
Three people ran from the car, and so far two males have been identified by police.
CCTV images show a potential third person and officers would like to speak to them as part of their investigations.
If you can held identify the woman or have info that will help, call 101 and quote incident 208 of April 4.
Alternatively, you can email [email protected] and use the same incident number in the subject box.