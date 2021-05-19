Gainsborough
May 19, 2021 1.24 pm

Police search for third runaway person from Gainsborough crash

A stolen car with three people inside crashed into a house

Police are appealing to find a third person who ran from a stolen car after it crashed into a house in Gainsborough.

At just before 2.30pm on Sunday, April 4, a stolen white Mazda 6 crashed into a house on Lea Road in the town.

The car had been stolen from an address in Brigg on March 29, and two men and a woman were seen fleeing the scene after the crash.

Police are looking into the crash, which saw a white Mazda hit the front wall of a house on Lea Road. | Photo: The Lincolnite reader

Three people ran from the car, and so far two males have been identified by police.

CCTV images show a potential third person and officers would like to speak to them as part of their investigations.

Do you recognise this woman? | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

If you can held identify the woman or have info that will help, call 101 and quote incident 208 of April 4.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected] and use the same incident number in the subject box.

