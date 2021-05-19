Norton Disney animal rendering plant back before planners, hoping for approval

Council and locals still have objections

North Kesteven District Council will consider the re-submitted application for a controversial animal rendering plant in Norton Disney, with protestors expected to attend.

Lincoln Proteins Ltd resubmitted their planning application for the facility at Villa Farm on Folly Lane after it was previously refused in February 2020 by Lincolnshire County Council amid concerns over heritage and location.

The new proposal includes changes to satisfy planning issues previously raised with the hope of approval. The flue (chimney) height has been reduced from 35m to 25m, complying with air quality and odour standards, but reducing landscape impact.

When plans were originally submitted, there were objections from both local residents and North Kesteven District Council over odour and location.

The county council received 1,105 letters of objection as there were fears the facility would “overshadow” the Lancaster Bomber gateway sculpture being built off the A46.

North Kesteven District Council’s current objections are over the fact “the applicant had not demonstrated a need for the development”.

It also highlighted the “adverse landscape and visual impacts stemming from the bulk, scale, mass, height and orientation of these large scale industrial buildings”.

North Kesteven council added: “The proposals have the potential to impact on the setting and significance of designated heritage assets in proximity to the site, including the Norton Disney Roman Villa Scheduled Monument.”

“Odour sensitivities” is still an objection the district council has.

However, Alan Asker, operations manager, previously said: “Lincoln Proteins remain committed to a project which offers sustainable jobs within the food manufacturing industry, a vital addition to the Lincolnshire economy in times such as these.”

North Kesteven’s Full Planning Committee will take place next Tuesday where a discussion will take place with Lincolnshire County Council on plans.

Richard Parker, Secretary of the Norton Disney Group, said there is going to be a speaker from the Witham Valley Park Preservation Group objecting to plans and also people outside with banners opposing.

Last month, the controversial Norton Disney site was dug up by amateur archaeologists to search for ancient artefacts, where Iron Age treasures were discovered.