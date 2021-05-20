Red Arrows confirm summer display dates for 2021
See where you can watch the Reds this year
The Red Arrows have announced 23 displays for the summer season in 2021, almost two years since their last UK airshow.
Public Display Authority has been granted for the aerobatic team for 2021, which means the Red Arrows can now get back to putting on displays for the public.
The Reds will start at the Midlands Air Festival in Warwickshire on June 4 and 5, before heading to the Headcorn – Battle of Britain Airshow on June 25 and finishing with two dates at Cosford Airshow in September.
The dates span from June 4 to September 12 so far, with more dates expected to be added in the coming weeks and months if the shows are confirmed to go ahead.
It’s been almost two years since the #RedArrows last performed at a UK airshow – but today the team’s been told we’re ready to return. Public Display Authority has been granted for the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team 2021. We can’t wait to see you again! Sound on for this film… pic.twitter.com/VicTbBkvaN
— Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) May 20, 2021
Winter training is still scheduled to begin in October, meaning there will be little rest for the pilots before they start training again.
Pilots also set off on a five-week pre-season training exercise to Greece in April, where the Reds showcased an incredible new arrival manoeuvre that will feature on their 2021 show.
The full list is:
- June 4 & 5: Midlands Air Festival
- June 25: Headcorn – Battle of Britain Airshow
- June 27: Florennes – Belgium Air Force Drive-In Air Show
- July 9, 10 & 11: Goodwood Festival of Speed
- July 18: Silverstone – British Grand Prix (Formula 1)
- July 24 & 25: Duxford Summer Airshow
- August 20, 21 & 22: Gdynia, Poland – Aerobatic
- August 27: Sidmouth Air Display
- September 2, 3, 4 & 5: Bournemouth Air Festival
- September 9: Guernsey Air Display
- September 9: Jersey International Air Display
- September 10: International Sanicole Air Show
- September 11 & 12: Cosford Airshow