Sneak peek inside the revamped Akedo Bar, a live music and gaming venue

Akedo Bar in Lincoln has had a major facelift during lockdown, and will now offer live music as well as a host of classic and modern video games.

The independent gaming bar on Corporation Street in Lincoln will open on Tuesday, May 19 at 4pm, and there are plenty of changes to be aware of.

A refurb has allowed for the venue to host live music, with DJs and bands booked from June to September, including the Sleaford Mods’ Simon Parfrement.

The bar will no longer charge entry after 5pm, allowing for customers to enjoy the drinks selection and play on the vast array of games consoles.

There are Playstation 4s, an Xbox One and a Nintendo Switch for modern gamers, and Nintendo 64’s and a Sega Megadrive for fans of retro gaming.

Akedo will be taking bookings for slots on specific consoles, but are also encouraging walk-ins and state that “everyone is welcome”.

Toby Rovenazzo has owned Akedo Bar for just under five years, and told The Lincolnite that the last year in lockdown has been the most difficult time in the bar’s history.

“We were given government grants but each day we were closed was just another day without income for us. There were fears that we may never be able to reopen as money just wasn’t coming in.

“All of my savings are gone as a result of this refurbishment, I just hope everyone enjoys it and we can revive the business again.

“I’m optimistic but nervous about the reopening, particularly with competition from Carousel nearby, but we hope to attract different clientele with our move to live music as well as gaming.”

The venue can seat up to 55 people, but that capacity will increase once lockdown restrictions are eased further, allowing for live music to take place.

As part of the refurbishment, there will be a new two-seater photo booth area, with background designs based on owner Toby Rovenazzo’s four-year trip to Korea.

The large projector has also been replaced and the floor resurfaced, with a graffiti design dominating the room, as well as a new logo that embraces the bar’s change towards a live venue rather than solely a gaming bar.

Akedo Bar will be open from 4pm on weekdays, and have successfully applied for a licence to stay open until 3am, which will come into action from June.