Fridays sets opening date for first Lincoln restaurant

Fridays will open its new restaurant on Lincoln High Street in just over a week.

Kelly Green, Manager of Fridays Lincoln, told The Lincolnite that the restaurant will open to the public for the first time for indoor and outdoor dining on Wednesday, May 19.

Tables were seen outside over the weekend and, according to Fridays’ website outdoor dining was being offered for walk-in business only between May 7 to 9, but it has since been clarified that this was just for training.

The popular American style chain was due to open a restaurant in the unit formerly occupied by Carluccio’s on January 14 this year, but this was pushed back as the coronavirus lockdown impacted on businesses.

The final touches are now being made ahead of the May 19 launch, with customers now able to pre-book online in advance.

It is expected that 35-40 full and part-time jobs will be created by the opening of Fridays in Lincoln.

Once it opens, the Lincoln branch will be part of just 15 exclusive Famous at Fridays restaurants, with a new menu and a refined cocktail menu.

Robert B. Cook, Fridays CEO, previously said: “We are beyond excited to open our new restaurant in Lincoln and invite guests to celebrate the easing of lockdown with us.

“Opening Fridays Lincoln is a key part of our strategy moving forward as we invest in the local area and continue to grow Fridays after what has been a tough year for all businesses.

“We’re also pleased to announce that the restaurant will join the exclusive group of 14 Famous at Fridays restaurants which celebrate our unique heritage.

“As part of these exciting changes, we have invested in the return of classic dishes made with quality ingredients.

“We are re-energising our iconic bars where new and classic cocktails handcrafted by our expert bartenders bring excitement and theatre, all of which will be complemented by consistently brilliant Fridays service.”