The Lincolnite tries: Strait and Narrow’s new cocktail menu

The Strait & Narrow in Lincoln has launched a brand new cocktails ahead of welcoming back customers next week.
The popular bar is preparing to reopen again at 12pm on Monday, May 17 in line with the government’s roadmap and the new cocktail menu includes 21 new drinks, as well as a long list of classics.
The new offerings include a rum-based Tiki Blazer, a Far East Side with Roku Gin, a Watermelon Sugar, the new and improved Pornstar Martini with transferrable tattoo, and even Eat The Rich which guest stars white truffle oil and a cheese infused spirit.
The new and improved Pornstar Martini comes with a transferrable tattoo. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Ben Wilce, General Manager at Strait and Narrow, showcasing his cocktail making skills. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Look at the flames! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
The Tiki Blazer is one of the new items on the cocktail menu. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Jez Nash, who owns the Strait & Narrow and The Rogue Saint, told The Lincolnite: “We wanted to come up with something new and fun ready to reopen. We have 21 new cocktails and can’t wait for our customers to try them.”
Although Strait & Narrow hasn’t been able to open inside, it has tried to be innovate to ensure they can still serve their customers during the pandemic.
Punch The Monkey is an orange and lemon peel infused monkey shoulder, with a special guest star of a Hawaiian Lei. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Eat The Rich is a new Stilton gin cocktail, including a guest starring cheese infused gin. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Strait and Narrow General Manager Ben Wilce and Assistant Manager Charlie Brassington. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
The Swingball cocktail made by Charlie contains, gin, cucumber and strawberry shrub and a soda top. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
The Strait and Narrow. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite