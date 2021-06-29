Grantham Hospital daytime A&E services to restart this week

After one year as a “green” COVID-free site, Grantham & District Hospital will resume A&E services this week, upgrading back from a 24/7 urgent treatment centre (UTC).

The site was “temporarily” downgraded in June 2020 as part of the fight with COVID-19, turning Grantham & District Hospital’s A&E service into an urgent treatment centre only.

These changes were met with huge uproar, as campaigners took the case to High Court in March 2021, accusing United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust of acting unlawfully and not providing patients with enough locally accessible services.

Now, as of Wednesday, June 30, emergency pathways and A&E services will be reintroduced at Grantham and District Hospital.

The 24/7 UTC will revert back to a daytime A&E service, running from 8am to 6.30pm, as well as the restarting of the inpatient medical service.

The out of hours GP service will also return to the site with an enhanced walk-in service between 6pm and 10pm, as well as bookable appointments overnight until 8am, accessible via NHS111.

The same services will be offered as at the UTC, including sprains, broken limbs, emergency contraception, eye problems and feverish illness.

ULHT Chief Executive, Andrew Morgan, said: “These temporary changes were introduced so we could safely provide more urgent elective care, such as cancer care, elective surgery, diagnostic and outpatient services during the global pandemic whilst minimising the risk of infection where possible.

“Thanks to the dedication, flexibility and hard work of our staff, as well as the co-operation from the people of Lincolnshire, this decision to ensure patient safety and services has been highly successful, as evidenced by the outstanding outcomes, particularly the fact that there was not a single post-operative case of COVID-19 in our patients.

“We always said these changes would be temporary and following a review of the clinical evidence, we are confident that we are now in a position to safely resume the full range of services to support our patients and population.”