Lincoln store closure leaves a Gap at St Marks
Another casualty at St Marks
Lincoln’s branch of fashion retailer Gap will close at St Marks’ Shopping Centre next month.
It is part of plans from Gap to permanently close 19 stores across the UK and Ireland once leases expire on July 31.
The US-owned chain will close the stores after a strategic review into its European trade, but have confirmed that there will still be over 50 stores across the UK after the closures.
Gap Outlet opened at St Marks Shopping Centre in 2012 and will be ending its eight and a half year stay in July 2021.
A closing down sale is currently underway, offering up to 50% off on items.
It is as yet unclear what will replace Gap Outlet at the centre on St Marks Square.
Valerie Johnson, Centre Manager at St Marks, said: “We were disappointed to hear the announcement that GAP Outlet will be closing its store here at St Marks.
“We would like to express our gratitude to the hardworking and dedicated team who have provided exemplary service to the customers of Lincoln.”