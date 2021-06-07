Imps fans honour departing legend Harry Anderson

Lincoln City winger Harry Anderson will be leaving the club at the end of June after five years, and his influence among the fans is there for all to see.

The 24-year-old midfielder was the big name to not be offered a new contract by the club for next season, meaning his five year stay at the Imps will come to an end.

Anderson made over 200 appearances for Lincoln, in three different leagues, seven different competitions, with countless different teammates under two different managers; but one thing remained constant, and that was Harry’s connection to the fans.

He began as Danny Cowley’s preferred winger option, right back from his time on loan at Braintree Town in the National League, and he left a bonafide legend at a now established Football League side.

Harry was part of the side that won the National League in 2017, and that became the first non-league side in over 100 years to reach the quarter-finals in the FA Cup in the same season.

He was then part of the EFL Trophy winning side in 2018, which was followed by winning League Two a year later.

He didn’t get to have his dream farewell at Wembley this season, as Lincoln missed out on promotion to the Championship in an agonising 2-1 play-off final defeat to Blackpool.

When news broke of Harry’s contract not being renewed for next season, he took to the Lincoln City Banter Facebook page to thank fans for the journey.

“To all you Imps out there, after three trophies and five seasons together my time at Lincoln City has come to an end.

“Thank you so much for giving me the best time. We’ve made some unbelievable memories, which I will always remember.

“This club gave me the opportunity to build a foundation for my career and I am forever grateful.

“Thank you for all your continued support. I’ll forever miss the sound of a full Sincil Bank!

“I’ve made friends for life in Lincoln and this is a city I’m now proud to call home. Wish the club all the best for the future.”

The comments were quick to remember some of Harry’s finest moments in an Imps shirt.

Kath Atkinson said: “Going to miss you. Think my fave moment was your really early goal against Everton. Whichever team signs you up are getting a real gem. All the best.”

Andy Dave commented: “All the best Harry. The heart and soul you put into our club was unquestionable. Thank you for the moments, particularly when you bolted 100mph and scored against Forest Green Rovers in the pouring rain to make it all worthwhile!”

Harry’s journey has been truly sensational, and wherever he may go from here (perhaps a Danny Cowley reunion at Portsmouth), one thing is certain: Harry Anderson will always be an Imp.