Colossal eight-bed house near Boston pushing £3m on market

An eight-bedroom dream home near Boston, that comes with a lake, a croquet lawn, an indoor swimming pool and a gym is up for sale, at a hefty price.
The property on Middlegate Road in Frampton boasts eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and has been listed for £2,750,000 by Poyntons Consultancy (view the full listing here).
It’s not just the bedrooms and bathrooms that make this house so appealing, it also has a host of enviable features that make it a dream party mansion.
The water feature in the middle of the lake, simply stunning. | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
A heated indoor swimming pool is in the same area of the house as a home gym, and there’s also a games room with a private seating area, and even a hot tub.
Without further ado, this is what the house looks like:
2.7 acres of landscaped garden come with the dazzling home. | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
The architect designed mansion is a dream home for almost anyone. | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
The garden room has the lot, an outdoor kitchen, heaters and sofas. | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
Big, bold and grand, just how the entrance hall of a house like this should be. | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
A 50ft kitchen / living area with natural light and beamed ceilings. | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
The house is the ultimate party mansion. | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
Spacious bedrooms galore, there’s plenty of space to go round! | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
This particular bedroom also has a lounge area and ensuite, as you do. | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
Seven bathrooms, let’s just say there won’t be many people waiting for the loo in this house. | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
